Major steps by KP CM to strengthen police

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, chaired an important meeting focused on strengthening the provincial police force. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, and senior officials from the Finance and Police departments.

To meet the urgent needs of the police, the Chief Minister approved the immediate release of Rs. 5.5 billion. Additionally, Rs. 3 billion has been allocated for bulletproofing police vehicles and procuring modern equipment to enhance the force’s operational capacity.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams at the district level, equipping them with the latest technology and modern weaponry. In addition, Rs. 1.3 billion has been allocated to enhance the security of police stations and check posts, ensuring that law enforcement facilities are well-fortified. Furthermore, Rs. 500 million will be released to complete the construction of police stations and check posts that were previously included in the Annual Development Program but remained unfinished due to financial constraints.

To further strengthen the police force, Rs. 720 million has been allocated for the purchase of advanced equipment, including night vision goggles, sniper rifles, and other essential tactical gear. These modern tools will significantly enhance the force’s capability to respond effectively to security threats, especially during nighttime operations.

In a major move for police welfare, the Chief Minister also approved a salary increase for police officers to match those in Balochistan, while police personnel will receive salaries equivalent to their counterparts in Punjab. During the briefing, officials highlighted that police officers in Balochistan currently receive the highest salaries among all provinces, while Punjab offers the highest salaries to its police personnel. By implementing these salary adjustments, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government aims to improve police morale and retention.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed that maintaining law and order is the top priority of his government. He emphasized that strengthening the police force is essential given the current security challenges in the province. He further assured that the government has been investing substantial resources in police development from the very beginning and will continue to provide funds on a priority basis to meet all necessary requirements.

He reiterated that no compromise will be made in equipping the police force to counter security threats effectively. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are bravely fighting terrorism, and we take immense pride in their sacrifices and performance. The provincial government will ensure that lack of resources does not become an obstacle in fulfilling their needs,” the Chief Minister asserted.