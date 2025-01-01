Major websites hacked as Pakistan launches cyber strike against Indian digital assets

ISLAMABAD (APP) : As part of Operation Bunyun Marsoos (Iron Wall), Pakistan has carried out a successful cyber attack, targeting several major Indian websites.

Security sources say that the official website of India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was one of the main targets. Other affected websites include the Crime Research Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited, and the All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association.

Large amounts of data from these websites were reportedly erased. Sensitive information was also leaked from key Indian institutions like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Border Security Force, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The cyber breach is said to have also reached the databases of the Indian Air Force and the Maharashtra Election Commission.

In addition, hackers took control of over 2,500 surveillance cameras across India, showing the wide range of the operation.