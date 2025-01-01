Majority of US Senate backs Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed Pete Hoekstra, a former ambassador to the Netherlands, to be ambassador to Canada, a position he assumes as traditional close ties have been strained by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy and comments about annexing the neighboring country.

The vote was 60 to 37 in favor of confirming Hoekstra, with support from several Democrats as well as Trump’s fellow Republicans for a nominee who has also been a business executive and Republican member of the House of Representatives.