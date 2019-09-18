Makers of Shakuntala Devi releases first look of Vidya Balan’s impressive look

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Vidya Balan is one actress who is incredibly talented. She is much more than just a pretty face. Vidya has some remarkable performances that have defined her career in Bollywood till date and therefore every time a film starring the actress comes to the forefront, the audience becomes eager to watch it on the big screen.

The makers of Shakuntala Devi released the first look of Vidya from her next film which is based on the life of Mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was popularly known as the human-computer.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra, the film will hit the theatres in the summer of 2020. The film’s first look has Vidya flaunting a bob cut, standing tall in a burnt orange saree and she looks straight into the camera. There is a stark similarity in her look and that of the popular mathematician Shakuntala Devi.