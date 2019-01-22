Makers release first trailer of ‘Total Dhamaal’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: One of this year’s most anticipated films ‘Total Dhamal’ is prepping up to release a surf of laughter and chuckles in theaters all around as the film finally unveiled its first trailer amplifying the hype.

The third sequel to Bollywood’s most renowned Dhamaal series, the film returns with a mutli-cosmic cast with a rich and wholesome story filled with hilarity and mirth bringing the viewers down with laughter.

The film directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar is starring a handful of the industry’s most prominent names including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Johny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

The comic film was supposed to hit theaters last year, however, owing to special effects and a hard-hitting race the release was stalled till February 22, 2019.

Regarding the postponement actor Javed Jaffery revealed: “There are lots of special effects in it and it was consuming lot of time. Makers also felt that if they release film in December then it wouldn’t be nice for the film as there are some big releases in that month and they didn’t want to compromise on anything that is the reason why they shifted it to February next year.”