Making Karachi again a ‘city of lights’, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI (APP): Spokesperson for Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the up-gradation and renovation work of Shawn Circle -Boat Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Senior PPP Leader Najmi Alam, Khalil Hot, Karamullah Waqasi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The rehabilitation and up-gradation work was being carried out under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Programme, said a communique.

Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Administrator of Karachi, said that these works would further enhance the beauty of the city. “Sindh government is making Karachi a city of lights once again as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said.

He said that the provincial government was carrying out development works without any discrimination in the city as per its promise. He said that four major parks along with Food Street would also be rehabilitated. He said that development works were underway in the city under Karachi Neighborhood Development Programme .

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Gizri football ground was being converted into sports complex. A sports complex equipped with modern facilities was also being constructed in Sherpao Colony.

The administrator said that roads around Civil Hospital Karachi were being renovated. “Work is being started on 18 projects in Karachi. Funds were being released for mega projects of Sindh government in Karachi,” he said.