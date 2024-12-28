Malaika Arora finally breaks silence after Arjun Kapoor’s separation announcement

(Web Desk): `Bollywood actress, dancer, and model Malaika Arora has finally broken her silence following the announcement of her separation from actor Arjun Kapoor.

This comes after Arjun confirmed their split during a Diwali party earlier this year, stating that he is now “single.” While the video of his statement went viral, Malaika chose to remain silent at the time.

Reports indicate that rumours of the couple’s separation had been circulating for some time, but it was Arjun’s recent statement that officially confirmed the news.

Malaika, who had previously chosen to stay quiet following the tragic incident of her father’s suicide, has now shared her first comments on the end of her relationship with Arjun in a recent interview.

In her statement, Malaika emphasised that she is a private person and prefers not to discuss certain aspects of her life publicly.

She made it clear that she would never use social media to address her personal matters, and reiterated that Arjun’s decision to speak out was his own personal choice.

Malaika further expressed that this year has been challenging for her for various reasons, but she is now ready to move forward. She stated that she hopes to leave the past behind and start afresh as the new year begins.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had been in a relationship since 2018, following Malaika’s divorce from her former husband, actor Arbaaz Khan. However, their relationship has now come to an end.