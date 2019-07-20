Malaika Arora likely to replace Kareena Kapoor Khan as judge on her TV show

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: As KareenaKapoor Khan is busy shooting for her film Angrezi Medium in London, the actress is not able to give time to her television show back home.

Last time, because of her packed schedules, it was her sister KarismaKapoor, who filled in for Bebo. Looks like this time it’s going to be someone else. If the latest reports are anything to go by, this week again, Kareena won’t be able to fly back to Mumbai for the shoot.

Interestingly, this time around it’s going to be her BFF MalaikaArora, who will be filling in for Kareena as judge for her television show, Dance India Dance. It won’t be surprising to see Malaika judging the show as the beauty has done the same for several reality shows including India’s Got Talent, JhalakDikhhlaJaa and NachBaliye among others.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Malaika went public about her relationship with ArjunKapoor and wished him on social media. It was on Kapoor’s birthday when she made it official and wrote on her Instagram, “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.” (sic)

Courtesy: (Filmfare)