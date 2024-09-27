Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping from building

MUMBAI (Web Desk): Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning by jumping from sixth floor of a residential building in Bandra, Mumbai.

The actor’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and senior police officers were seen at her residence.

As per sources, the body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10:30 am at their family residence, Ayesha Manor in Mumbai’s Bandra West.

Anil Arora, a former Indian Merchant Navy officer, hailed from the border town of Fazilka. He separated from Malaika’s mother when she was 11 years old, leading Malaika, her sister Amrita, and their mother to relocate to Chembur.

Reflecting on her childhood in earlier interviews, Malaika described it as a mix of happy and challenging times, with the separation shaping her strong sense of independence and resilience.

“Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent. I value my freedom and live life on my terms,” she had said in a past interview.

Malaika and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years before their separation in 2016, with their divorce finalized in 2017.

The former couple shares a son, Arhaan, born in 2002. While Malaika had been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, recent reports suggest they may have parted ways quietly.

The family and friends now gather to support one another through this difficult time, awaiting further details on Anil Arora’s passing.