Malala all praise for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero’

NEW YORK (Web Desk): Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai piled praise on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in his latest film ‘Zero’.

The Pakistani rights activist watched the movie with her family, and shared her thoughts on it in a video message for Shah Rukh Khan.

“Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family loved it,” she said, and expressed her desire to meet the actor.

‘Zero’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man, hit theatres on Friday. The film sees the superstar, miniaturised with special effects, caught up in a love triangle alongside a wheel-chaired scientist Anushka Sharma. Katrina Kaif portrays a Bollywood actress with a drinking problem.

It is Shah Rukh Khan’s first movie since Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed last year. The actor’s Raees (2017) and Fan (2016) also didn’t do as well as hoped.