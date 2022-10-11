Malala arrives in Pakistan

KARACHI (INP): Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai on Tuesday landed in Karachi to visit the flood-hit areas of Sindh. Twenty four-year-old Malala, who holds the distinction of being the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history, is being accompanied by her parents during the trip amid strict security.

This is the second time that the 2014 Nobel peace prize winner has visited Pakistan. Malala, a Pashtun girl from Pakistan Swat Valley, got shot in the face by the Taliban when she was just 15 for refusing to waive off her right to education and has since resided in Birmingham where she was airlifted for treatment after the assassination attempt.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation. She has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban’s efforts of denying women education and other rights. In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.

Related