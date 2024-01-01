Malala Fund announces $1.5 million to support girls’ education in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Malala Fund announced on Friday, June 14, a donation of $1.5 million to support girls’ education in Afghanistan.

This donation is allocated to 13 organizations working on Afghan girls’ education. This financial aid is provided as Afghan girls have been barred from education under Taliban rule for 1,000 days.

The Malala Fund expressed concern about this situation and urged countries worldwide to take action against the education ban for girls in Afghanistan. Malala Yousafzai, the founder of the fund, posted a video on social media stating: “Millions of Afghan women and girls live under a gender apartheid system, unable to attend school, work, or participate in public life.”

Malala noted that despite the dire conditions, Afghan women and girls resist by learning in secret and speaking out against the Taliban.

The Malala Fund has dedicated this donation to more than 10 organizations that offer educational programs for Afghan girls via satellite and online platforms.

The Taliban’s move to close girls’ schools has faced widespread global condemnation, yet the group remains unwilling to lift the ban after 1,000 days.

The Taliban’s oppressive policies have also barred women from their basic rights, including education and employment. Women are not allowed to work in most sectors, severely limiting their economic opportunities and independence.

In addition to banning education for girls, the Taliban has imposed strict regulations on women’s dress and movement, enforcing rules that confine women to their homes and limit their participation in public life. These measures have drawn criticism from human rights organizations worldwide.