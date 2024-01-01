Malala movie sheds light on subjugation of Afghan women

(Web Desk): Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s new movie about the life of women in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

“I never imagined that the rights of women would be compromised so easily,” said Malala. “A lot of girls are finding themselves in a very hopeless, depressing situation where they do not see any way out. The future looks very dark to them.”

As per a recent ruling that landed in August, women’s voices should be “covered” outside their homes in addition to their faces and bodies. In addition, a UN report shows since the Taliban takeover, more than a million girls are not in school in Afghanistan – about 80 per cent.

“The restrictions are just so extreme that it does not even make sense to anybody,” Malala said. “Women lost everything. They [the Taliban] know that to take away women’s rights you have to start with the foundation, and that is education.”

“It’s about the 20 million Afghan girls and women whose stories may not make it to our screens,” maintained Malala.

She served as an executive producer on the Apple TV+ women-oriented documentary Bread & Roses. The movie delves into the topics of oppression and resilience to showcase the lives of three Afghan women.

Zahra is a dentist forced to give up her practice. Taranom is an activist who flees to the border. Sharifa, a government employee, loses her job and her independence. Their stories, Malala mentioned, are an accurate depiction of what life is like as a woman under the Taliban regime.

The women in the film are no longer living in Afghanistan, but Malala hopes their stories will resonate with audiences and spike awareness. “They are doing all that they can to fight for their rights, to raise their voices,” she stressed. “They’re putting so much at risk. It’s our time to be their sisters and be their supporters.”