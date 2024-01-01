Malala Yousafzai announces $0.3mn emergency relief fund for Gaza victims

(Web Desk): Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced an emergency relief fund for the Gaza victims.

In a statement released on social media, Malala said she is providing an additional $300,000 for Gaza victims, which will be given to human rights organizations working for the rehabilitation of Palestinian children.

According to Malala, the fund will be used to provide food, clean water, medical aid, and other necessities for the children of Gaza.

Malala also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

She added that she thinks about the Palestinian children in Gaza every day, who are being bombed by Israel, whose homes and schools have been destroyed, and who have been separated from their loved ones.

Malala Fund also provided $300,000 to human rights organisations in October 2023.