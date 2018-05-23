Malala Yousafzai extend her condolence with Sabika Sheikh Family

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday talk via phone to the family of Sabika Sheikh and extend her condolence over the death of talented Pakistani girl who was killed in a school shooting in United States last week.

Malal Yousafzai told the father of Sabika Sheikh Mr.Abdul Aziz Sheikh that every Pakistani is aggrieved over the tragic death of Sabika.

Sabika Sheikh was also one of the victims in ten students who was killed during the Santa Fe high school shooting on Friday.

A resident of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality, Sabika was studying in the US under the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme since August 21, 2017, and was due to return home next month.

She was laid to rest in her hometown Karachi earlier today.

Malala asked Sabika’s father and sister to consider her as their own daughter and sister, and that she equally shared their grief.

During the conversation, Aziz told the Nobel laureate that he wanted people to raise their voice against gun violence. Malala assured him that she would fully back him on this issue.

