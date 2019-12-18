Malala Yousafzai featured on Teen Vogue’s cover of the decade

Monitoring Desk

Teen Vogue has chosen Nobel Laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai as its cover person for its last issue of the decade.

The magazine, which targets teenagers announced on Tuesday that they decided to “reflect” the last ten years with the education activist.

“The last ten years have been rooted in the brilliant, world-changing demands of teens across the world. As Teen Vogue reflected on this, we knew there was one perfect person to sit down and reflect on this wild decade with: Malala Yousafzai,” the US publication said.

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation. Since then, she has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban’s efforts of denying women education and other rights.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.