Malala Yousafzai to support Pakistani film industry in future projects

(Web Desk): Nobel laureate and film producer Malala Yousafzai has shown enthusiasm for future collaborations with Pakistani filmmakers and actors, further expanding her role in global cinema.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Malala shared her thoughts on the importance of uplifting Pakistani films and creative talent.

“Whenever I can, I support Pakistani films because their themes are incredibly strong and meaningful,” she told a local journalist.

Her comments have resonated with those advocating for more representation and acknowledgment of South Asian talent on international platforms.

Malala’s journey into filmmaking began with her role as an executive producer on the acclaimed Pakistani film Joyland, which garnered significant attention for its bold portrayal of LGBTQ+ themes.

Her involvement marked a notable step for both her and Pakistan’s film industry, which continues to strive for recognition on a global scale.

She also mentioned that supporting Pakistani films is a personal mission for her, as she sees immense potential in the country’s film industry.

She pointed out that despite the challenges the Pakistani entertainment industry faces, particularly in terms of resources and infrastructure, it has consistently delivered powerful stories.

She believes that greater visibility and support from within the country and from the diaspora are key to ensuring the industry’s growth.

“The entertainment industry is a vital space for showcasing stories that reflect our culture, struggles, and triumphs. By supporting our films and dramas, we not only promote talent but also foster an understanding of Pakistan’s rich heritage,” she said during the festival.

She expressed a deep sense of responsibility in using her platform to amplify the work of filmmakers who may not have the same level of exposure.

According to her, creating opportunities for Pakistani artists and showcasing their work on a global stage could pave the way for a new era in the country’s film industry.

Malala’s own production company has made significant strides in this area.

Her latest project, Last of the Sea Women, is a documentary about a Korean female diver who dives without oxygen in search of food.

The film, which premiered at TIFF, has already begun attracting attention for its portrayal of resilience and cultural heritage.

The documentary highlights Malala’s growing interest in producing stories that span across different cultures while keeping a focus on strong narratives.

Though she has made her mark internationally, Malala reiterated her commitment to promoting Pakistani talent.

“There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, but what we need is consistent support,” she added, indicating that her future endeavours will likely involve collaboration with local filmmakers.

In closing, Malala underscored the significance of collective responsibility in building the future of the Pakistani film industry.

She called for more initiatives that encourage both emerging and established filmmakers to push boundaries, create groundbreaking work, and be proud of their heritage.