Malaria cases surge by 69% in first half of 2024

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Public Health reported that in the past six months, nearly 50,000 malaria cases have been recorded in the country.

Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, the spokesperson for the ministry, said that efforts are being made to take practical steps to prevent this disease across the country.

“Malaria is a seasonal illness that increases during the summer in hot regions. In the first six months of 2023, we recorded nearly 35,000 positive cases, while in the past six months of this year, nearly 50,000 cases have been recorded. This figure indicates a 69 percent increase in this disease,” he said.

Omidullah, who came from Nangarhar to Kabul for treatment, says he has been suffering from malaria for the past eleven days and hopes to be treated in Kabul.

Omid told TOLOnews: “On the first day, when I came home from the shop, I had a headache and chills. I went for a diagnosis and was found to have malaria, so I came here.”

“I was hospitalized in Bamyan for two and a half days. They then sent me here, and I have been under care in this hospital for four days,” said Abdul Baqi, another patient.

Officials at Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul say they receive at least ten malaria patients daily.

A doctor, Faridullah Omari, said: “The number of malaria cases is increasing. On average, around ten suspected malaria patients visit the infectious diseases hospital daily.”

Another doctor, Hamed Raihan said: “For short-term care, they should use nets in their clinics and also use mosquito nets.”

However, the current statistics from the Ministry of Public Health show a decrease in malaria cases compared to last year.