Malaria patients increased, says report

JALALABAD CITY (TOLOnews): Local officials in Nangarhar report an increase in the number of malaria patients compared to last year.

According to them, in the first five months of the current year, nearly fifteen thousand malaria patients have visited the health centers of this province for treatment.

Based on official statistics, in the first five months of 2023, 9,500 people were registered as having malaria in this province; however, in the first five months of 2024, nearly 15,000 people were infected with the disease and received treatment.

Mohammad Saeed Shirzad, the provincial official for the malaria and other communicable diseases program, said: “Every three years, a large mosquito net campaign is launched in Nangarhar, distributing nets to all households, and all hospitals have malaria diagnosis equipment and medication.”

Meanwhile, residents of Nangarhar say that to prevent the spread of this disease, public awareness programs and the provision of necessary facilities should be undertaken.

Nematullah, a resident of Jalalabad, said: “There should be public awareness campaigns to educate people so they can protect themselves and help eliminate malaria from the country.”

Shah Wali Khan, another resident of Jalalabad, said: “Nangarhar is a very hot province. Mosquito nets should be provided to the residents, standing water should be removed, and spraying should be done.”

According to Nangarhar health officials, the geographic location, climate changes, recent rains, and the return of migrants from Pakistan are the causes of the increase in malaria cases in this province.