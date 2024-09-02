Malaysia, New Zealand PMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) : Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Luxon on Monday said they were united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza and finding a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

“We both are very united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, getting the parties around the negotiating table and finding a two-state solution,” Luxon said at a joint press conference.

Anwar said prospects for a ceasefire did not look encouraging at present, saying there was a lack of commitment from countries, particularly the United States, who could exert their influence to stop the conflict.

“The only hope is to engage the United States to take a stronger stance,” Anwar said.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and has long advocated a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Anwar has good relations with the political leadership of Palestinian group Hamas but maintains he has no involvement in its military apparatus.

Luxon, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia, also said New Zealand would expand defence cooperation with Malaysia and was deploying one of its air force’s P8 Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to Butterworth in Malaysia’s northern Penang state, for a joint exercise.