Malaysia, Pakistan condole with quake-hit Turkey

KUALA LUMPUR/ ISLAMABAD (AA): Malaysia and Pakistan on Saturday extended condolences to Turkey over the loss of lives caused by a powerful earthquake on Friday evening.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the earthquake that struck Turkey, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries, and damage to buildings,” said Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Ismail in a statement.

“The people of Malaysia are with the people of Turkey during this difficult period and stand ready to offer assistance facing this calamity,” she added.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 1,015 others injured as a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey’s eastern Elazig province on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed grief over the loss of lives in quake-hit Turkey.

In a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office, Khan said his country stand with government and people of Turkey in this difficult time.

In a separate statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said: “As always, the people of Pakistan equally share the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief.”