Malaysian PM arrives to a red carpet welcome

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warmly received Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is undertaking a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian Premier. He was also given a static guard of honour while 21-guns boomed in the background as gesture of warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and members of the federal cabinet were also present to welcome the visiting dignitary.

The Malaysian prime minister is accompanied by a high level delegation. During his stay, he will hold meetings with the leadership of Pakistan.

Premier Anwar Ibrahim is undertaking the official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif.

The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations,” Foreign Office said in an earlier press release.

PM Shehbaz lauds Dr Zakir for global Islamic outreach efforts

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded eminent scholar Dr Zakir Naik’s exceptional efforts in spreading the true essence of Holy Quran and Hadith, besides promoting Islamic values worldwide.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr Zakir, expressing his admiration for his scholarly work.

He said the entire Ummah was proud of him for projecting the real image of Islam across the world. It was heartening to note that a vast majority of youth listened to his lectures.

PM Shehbaz said that he had personally benefited from Dr Zakir’s lectures, enriching himself from the valuable teachings of Islam.

He said that the people of Pakistan fully admired the great personality of Dr Naik and were happy over his presence in the country.

The PM noted that Dr Zakir was in good health. He was happy to know that his (Dr Zakir’s) son was also following his footsteps and serving Islam.

He also recalled his year meeting with Dr Zakir Naik in 2006.

Dr Zakir Naik, in his remarks, said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was founded on Islamic principles.

He said that Islam was the religion which offered comprehensive guidance to the entire humanity encompassing every aspect of their lives.

He reiterated his commitment for continuing efforts to spread the message of Islam globally, saying “the success lies in following the Islamic teachings”.

Recalling that he had last visited Pakistan in 1991, he said he still had the fond memories of that tour.

Dr Naik said that he would also visit Karachi and Lahore.