Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim has praised Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism

During a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, he emphasized the need for increasing bilateral ties particularly military relations between the two brotherly countries and extended an invitation to the Army Chief to visit Malaysia in the same context.

The Army Chief thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan, which, he said, will help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries.