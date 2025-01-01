Maldives defence chief meets COAS Munir to discuss bilateral cooperation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Maldives Armed Forces, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Friday, said ISPR.

During the meeting, military’s media wing said, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics, were discussed. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, underscoring their shared perspectives on key regional issues.

Recognising the evolving security landscape, the two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and revitalising bilateral ties, with a view to enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The visiting dignitary lauded the Pakistan Army for its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability, concluded the ISPR statement.