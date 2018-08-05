Maleeha felicitates Imran on victory, discusses international affairs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Sunday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

She congratulated Imran Khan on the victory of his party in the general elections.

Matters relating to international affairs and Pakistan’s position on various international issues were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a member of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Khan and felicitated him on his win.

Envoys of Saudi Arabia, China, United Arab Emirates, Japan, the United Kingdom and other foreign dignitaries have also visited the PTI chief in recent days.

The PTI claimed to have reached a simple majority with over 170 seats in the lower house of the parliament with the support of independent members and allies and is in a comfortable position to form the government at the Centre.

