Maleeha Lodhi to brief UN Security Council President about current situation in Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi will meet UN Security Council President, Anatolio Ndong Mba today (Tuesday).

Dr Maleeha Lodhi in a statement said that she will brief UN Security Council President about prevailing peace situation in Occupied Kashmir and India’s move to revoke Article 370 in a meeting which would be held today.

“India has violated international laws by eliminating the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir and revoking Article 370, she said, adding that she will also give a message of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to UN Secretary Council president.

She said that unlawful step taken by New Delhi government is clear violation United Nation resolutions.

Earlier on August 3, Maleeha Lodhi here on Saturday said that India wanted to change the status of occupied Kashmir.

Maleeha Lodhi took to the micro-blogging website Twitter citing, “Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s letter to the UN secretary-general also expresses concern at reports that India is preparing the ground to change the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

A day earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.