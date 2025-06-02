Mali army camp in Timbuktu under attack: residents and officials

BAMAKO (AFP): An army camp in the Malian city of Timbuktu on Monday was under attack by “terrorists” and heavy gunfire was heard, military and local officials and residents told AFP.

Junta-ruled Mali has been gripped since 2012 by violence from jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group as well as community and criminal groups.

“We are dealing with terrorists attacking Timbuktu. We are fighting back,” a military source said.

“The camp in the city center has been attacked,” the source added.

A local official said: “The terrorists arrived today in Timbuktu with a vehicle packed with explosives. The vehicle exploded near the (military) camp. Shooting is currently continuing.”

UN staff were instructed in a message “to take shelter” and “stay away from windows” due to “shooting in the city of Timbuktu.”

A resident reported having heard “heavy gunfire in the city” which “seems to come from the side of the (military) camp.”

A local journalist speaking by telephone said “the city is under fire.”

“This morning our city was attacked by terrorist groups. Shots were heard near the military camp and the airport. We all returned home,” he said.

The ancient city of Timbuktu, once known as the “city of 333 saints” for the Muslim holy men buried there, was subject to major destruction while under the control of jihadists in 2012 and 2013.