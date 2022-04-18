Mali receives military equipments from Russia

MOSCOW (TASS): The authorities of Mali received another batch of military equipment and equipment from Russia on Monday. This was reported by the authorities of the African Republic, whose statement is cited by the news agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

“Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mali, Major General Oumar Diarra, took part in the receipt of two combat helicopters and a surveillance radar station,” MAP quoted the republic’s authorities as saying. “We are already receiving the second batch of military equipment from Russia. This is a manifestation of a very fruitful partnership with the Russian state,” Diarra stressed on this occasion.

“It is also a manifestation of a very strong political will to equip the Malian army so that it can successfully fulfill its mission of protecting peace and territorial integrity, protecting people and their property, and restoring security throughout the country,” he added.

At the end of March, the Mali Ministry of Defense announced that it had received a new generation of helicopters, radar and other equipment from Russia to support military operations to combat terrorism, recalls MAP. Bamako believes that military equipment and equipment from the Russian Federation “will play a very important role in strengthening the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Mali in fulfilling their task of ensuring the safety of people and their property.”

In Mali, since the beginning of 2012, there has been an armed conflict between government forces and militants of various separatist and Islamist groups.

