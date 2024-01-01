Malicious campaigns against state institutions will not be allowed, warns Mohsin Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that malicious campaigns against state institutions wouldn’t be allowed as these institutions were assets of Pakistan.

Naqvi met Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Both sides exchanged views on national and political affairs and condemned the propaganda against the state institutions.

He asserted that state institutions were the esteemed assets of Pakistan and propaganda against them showed anti-state sentiments.

Any effort against creating hurdles in national development and public prosperity would not succeed, Naqvi reiterated.

Khalid Maqbool suggested that everyone should unite and work together for the sake of Pakistan.