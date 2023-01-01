Malik Amin Aslam announces to quit PTI, condemns May 9 vandalism

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former head of the billion tree project also announced leaving the party reasoning May 9 attacks on army installations.

Former Minister and head of Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Malik Amin Aslam, made a stunning announcement during a press conference held in Lahore on Thursday. The PTI leader, who had served as environment minister during the PTI government, declared that he would not be part of the party.

Mr Aslam stated that an “agenda” had hijacked the party and that everyone should be held accountable for it. “After seeing everything on TV, I went was stunned” he stated. I can’t continue with this agenda anymore. People who are making this agenda have thrown this party into a deep ditch, he held.

During the press conference, Malik Amin Aslam openly criticised the party’s recent marches and rallies. “Wherever the processions were taken out, their targets were military installations. This agenda is fulfilling the dream of the enemies” he asserted.

Malik Aslam is widely known for his contributions as the head of the billion tree tsunami project.