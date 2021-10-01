Mamadi sworn in as transitional president of Guinea

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Colonel Mamadi Dumbuya, who came to power in Guinea as a result of a military uprising, was sworn in as transitional president on Friday.

The ceremony took place in the capital of Guinea, Conakry, at the Muhammad V.

“I, Mamadi Dumbuya, Transitional President, pledge, before the people of Guinea, to remain committed to the country’s sovereignty and to respect and promote compliance with the provisions of the Transitional Charter… and to fulfill my functions in the best interests of the people, to consolidate democratic values, to guarantee the country’s independence and the integrity of the national territory. I solemnly pledge to work with the transitional authorities to ensure the implementation and maintenance of the country’s cohesion, “said Dumbuya. The broadcast was hosted by Espace Tv Guinee. Dumbuya confirmed that he and the members of the transitional council will not be running for the upcoming elections.

“I want to reiterate my commitment that neither I, nor any member of the National Committee for Cohesion and Development (CNRD) and transition bodies, will be candidates for elections in the future,” Dumbuya said in an address after swearing in.

In September, the rebels who detained Guinean President Alpha Conde announced a transitional charter. According to the document, the transition president will be the head of the National Committee for Cohesion and Development (CNRD).

The duration of the transition period in Guinea should be determined on the basis of mutual agreement of political forces, representatives of civil society and the CNRD.

The media reported on September 5 a coup in Guinea. Colonel Mamadi Dumbuya announced the dissolution of the government, the abolition of the current constitution and the closure of borders. According to him, President Alpha Conde is under the control of the military in a safe place.

Later in September, an extraordinary ECOWAS summit was held in Accra, the capital of Ghana, at which it was decided to demand that Guinea hold elections within six months.