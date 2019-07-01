Man allegedly kills 10 members of in-laws in Multan

F.P. Report

MULTAN: As many as 10 people of a family have been killed on Sunday night over domestic issue in Multan.

According to local media reports, six of them were killed by bullets while four were burnt alive inside a room in Hassanabad area of Multan.

City Police chief confirmed that a suspect Ajmal killed his wife and nine in-laws over suspicion of infidelity.

He said that Ajmal along with his brother and father entered in his father-in-law’s house on Sunday night and opened fire at his wife, mother-in-law and other family members, resultantly six people of the family were killed on the spot.

“Later, the suspects locked four other family members in a room and set them on fire,” said the police officer.

The CCPO said that Ajmal had returned from Saudi Arabia few days earlier and he had suspicion of his wife’s character.

On the occasion, the police officer claimed to have arrested two suspects, Ajmal and his father and said that his brother had managed to escape during the raid. He further said that they were conducing raids to arrest the suspect.