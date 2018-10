F.P. Report

KABIRWALA: A man allegedly killed his wife and son for honor in Kabirwala early Sunday morning.

Shaukat Ali, a resident of Mahni Sial vicinity, used a sharp tool to murder his wife Parveen and 11-year-old son Abdul Rehman, the police said.

The accused man’s 20-year-old daughter Maryam was critically injured after he attacked his family members.

Ali was arrested soon after the incident and a probe was under way into the incident.

