Man arrested for posting threatening signs on French Embassy’s wall

SEOUL (Yonhap): A Seoul court issued a warrant Saturday for the arrest of a foreign national for posting threatening signs on the wall of the French Embassy here, police said.

The 25-year-old man, whose name and nationality remain undisclosed, was caught earlier this week after allegedly putting up five signs with threatening messages on the wall.

Those included “Do not ignore Muslims,” “Do not destroy our religion” and “Those who point knife at us will be killed by the knife.”

Another sign carried a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron painted with a red “X” and footprint on his face, according to police. The Seoul Western District Court allowed police to put him in custody, citing concerns about a possible destruction of evidence and flight risk.

Police are also considering whether to seek an arrest warrant for his accomplice who was caught later.