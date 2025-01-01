Man arrested over TikTok posts threatening US President Trump

WASHINGTON (AFP): A man who allegedly said US President Donald Trump “needs to be assassinated” and posed on TikTok holding a rifle has been arrested, authorities said.

Douglas Thrams, 23, posted multiple videos on Tiktok between Monday, when Trump was inaugurated, and Wednesday threatening anti-government violence, according to a criminal complaint Thursday.

“Every US government building needs be bombed immediately,” Thrams was quoted as saying in one of the videos.

Referring to Trump, Thrams went on to say, using an expletive, “He needs to be assassinated and this time, don’t… miss.”

Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year including one at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was wounded in the ear.

In another video, Thrams held a rifle and tapped it, an FBI agent said in an affidavit.

Thrams, from the midwestern state of Indiana, was arrested on Thursday and charged with making “interstate communications with a threat to injure.”