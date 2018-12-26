Man commits suicide after killing five members of his family in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A man committed suicide after killing five of his family members in Peshawar’s area of Tehkal over financial dispute.

As per details shared by the police of the appalling incident, a son shot dead his father, uncle and three brothers, over money dispute in Tehkal area of Peshawar, and later committed suicide.

“The dreadful incident of multiple shooting took place in Tehkal over money dispute,” said local police, adding that further investigation into the matter was underway.

In another incident of multiple killings, reported in the month of September, claimed lives of four members of a family in Ghamarzai area of Charsadda.

According to police, the killer, who was said to be a member of the family, opened indiscriminate fire at his mother, sister-in-law, niece and a cousin, resulting in their death on the spot.

The accused after killing his family members, fled away from the scene. The cause of the incident could not be ascertained.