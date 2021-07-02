Man detained who was planning to blow up a plane

HERAT (Agencies): The Afghan Security Directorate (NDS) has prevented an attempted bombing of a flight in Herat province, according to a statement from the intelligence services.

It is noted that the terrorist entered the territory of the Herat airport “under the cover of the artist.” He had a “musical instrument” with him, there was a bomb, a grenade and chemicals inside. The man allegedly intended to “blow it up during the flight.”

“Officials of the Directorate General of National Security prevented a terrorist attack plan on the Herat-Kabul flight,” the intelligence agency said in a statement posted on Twitter .

The terrorist of the special services was detained during a “re-check” at the Herat airport.