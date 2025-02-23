Man found stabbed to death in Kandahar

KANDAHAR (Amu tv): A man was mysteriously killed in his home in Kandahar on Sunday night, local sources told Amu.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Arif, was found stabbed to death in his bedroom, according to the sources.

His family said he had no known disputes with anyone and that they were unaware of any motive behind the killing. The attackers reportedly fled the scene after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, Taliban police officials in Kandahar claimed that Arif was killed by his “own friends” and said efforts were underway to apprehend them.

Arif held a degree in architectural engineering. The motive for his murder remains unclear.