Man is arrested in Norwich for supplying firearm linked to murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana

NORWICH : A man has been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying a firearm linked to the murder of Sgt Matt Ratana -as armed police blew the doors off a barn in a ‘huge explosion,’ as part a raid in Surrey investigating the death.

Sgt Ratana was shot dead while working at Croydon Custody Centre on Friday, with the suspected gunman in a critical condition in hospital. Police arrested a man in Norwich at around 2am this morning on suspicion of supplying a firearm. He is currently in custody at a South London police station.

Armed police raided a farmhouse early yesterday morning in a wealthy stockbroker belt village in connection with the murder. Officers are understood to have blown the door off one of three properties at Courtlands Farm near Banstead Wood in Surrey.

Footage taken nearby recorded the sound of the explosion as it echoed around nearby properties. A neighbour told MailOnline: ‘There was a huge explosion about 5.40am yesterday and I looked out my window and saw that there must have been 20 police cars and vans bumper to bumper lining the private road towards the farmhouse next door.

‘It was dawn so it was just getting light and I could make out police with guns, some were dressed all In black and some had a military style uniform on. They all had helmets on which appeared to have something attached like a head torch or infrared camera.

‘I couldn’t see anyone being led out from the properties and I didn’t see any arrests.’ In new developments during the fast-moving investigation: Sources claim the suspect died in hospital, but was revived by medics and remains in a critical condition

Senior figures have marked National Police Memorial Day, just two days after Sgt Ratana was shot dead Police have launched an informal review into the incident, looking at how he was ‘patted down’ and why officers found bullets, but not the revolver; Officers have called for a review of stop and search following the killing of the popular sergeant; Tributes from loved-ones, colleagues and politicians continued to pour in for the rugby-loving ‘big friendly bear’;

The senior officer was planning to propose to Sue Bushby, his partner of six years, her mother has claimed Sgt Ratana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custody suite was his ‘safest option’ as he neared the end of his lengthy police career.

Two Surrey Police cars remain parked on the private farm road this morning while investigations continue.

Locals say the land had belonged to a local farmer and his wife up until three years ago when they sold to a developer and moved to France. The developer had planned on building several modern flats on the land but went into receivership, according to nearby residents, and the land is now said to be owned by the bank.

The site was used as storage for ammunition during the Second World War. The neighbour added: ‘There are three properties on the farm, I believe. There is the main farmhouse, a bungalow and a little flat. ‘There also used to be small warehouses, now demolished, in which explosives were stored during the war. ‘Whoever now owns the land must be renting out the existing properties because I’ve seen people coming and going from the farm over the last year. ‘One lad I used to see quite a bit there was light-skinned Asian or mixed race aged in his early 20s. He had glasses and quite long, thick curly hair. ‘I’d see him walking or riding his bike. I think I saw him fairly recently, within the last few weeks.

‘But there seemed to be something odd going on as there’d be a steady stream of white vans always going down the farm road late at night. ‘The gates would also be chained shut and concrete blocks placed in front of them to stop anyone coming in.’ Another neighbour said the land may be jointly owned by a developer and the bank.

He said: ‘The developer hit financial problems as it looked to build new homes on the farm and had to reapply for planning permission. ‘They want to build nine new homes that are going to cost about a million pound each. ‘From what I can gather, people are still able to rent rooms in the farmhouse at a cheap rate but they are told that they could be given a short notice period to leave when the building work starts.

‘There have been a small number of people renting rooms in the farmhouse over the last few months.’ The suspected killer of Sgt Matt Ratana is still fighting for his life under policy guard, having been revived by medics after dying in hospital, while police search his family home. Officers have been at the home of the de Zoysa family since Friday, after 54-year-old Sergeant Matiu Ratana was killed in the early hours of the morning.

The property belongs to Channa de Zoysa and his wife Elizabeth, who live there with their sons John and 23-year-old Louis. Two police squad cars remain near the family home this morning, as officer begin their third day of investigations. Yesterday MailOnline revealed the gunman who shot Ratana had been stopped by officers on the pavement outside a block of South London flats.

Sources told The Sun there was ‘zero chance’ he would able to speak to police yesterday, while the paper has also revealed the suspect, 23, died in hospital but was revived by medics. A cordon remained at Anderson Heights, Norbury, yesterday, from where the suspect, 23, was taken to the Croydon Custody Centre before allegedly shooting Sergeant Ratana with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Two periods of silence have been held in tribute of Sgt Ratana today, at East Grinstead rugby club, as players and supporters remembered the ‘truly remarkable fellow’ at 9am and again at 11am. Sgt Ratana, who was head coach at the club, was described by friend and club vice-chair Matt Marriott as a ‘father figure’ to many of the players.

He told BBC Breakfast: ‘I’ve actually never met anybody quite like Matt, he must have been an incredible policeman. His attention to detail and his strive for perfection, his work ethic, just blew all of us away.’ He added: ‘He wasn’t just a coach to the players. He was a role model, a mentor, and often actually a father figure. We’re going to mourn him as a family member. He’s left a big hole, to be honest.’ He said people will be coming ‘from all over the country, I believe, to pay their respects’.

Earlier today Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick laid a wreath at the National Police Memorial, saying Sgt Ratana was ‘a really rounded character’ and that he would be ‘sorely missed’ by colleagues and members of the sporting community.

‘He was a truly great sportsman and a leader in sport. Sport of course takes you into wider worlds,’ she said. ‘He was a proud Kiwi… and played sport all over the place.

‘Those worlds, the sporting world and the London communities world – perhaps I don’t know quite so much about that – but as a police officer, so many people knew how good he was and he’ll be sorely, sorely missed.’

A neighbour of the de Zoysas, a Roman Catholic, said: ‘I know the father is Sri Lankan and the mother is British. She works as an interpreter.

‘They have three boys. The police are there constantly. We don’t know what for but I always see police cars being called. What goes on within their four walls I don’t know as they tend to keep to themselves.

‘The police have been outside the address since [Friday] morning. All we know is that it’s connected to the incident in Croydon.’ Another neighbour said of a previous incident: ‘I saw their Louis being stopped and search by the police.’

Footage captured in the early hours of Friday shows the suspect – who remains in critical condition – walking on the London Road in the direction of Streatham when he was stopped by a squad car just before 1.30am outside the five-storey apartment as unsuspecting motorists drove past. The footage shows the patrol car does not have its blue lights flashing, and the suspect appears compliant as he is engaged by officers.

At 1.44am a rapid response vehicle arrived, followed two minutes later by a police van. The suspect is seen being taken into the van at 1.47am. A minute later another car arrived and blocks the road, while three officers search nearby grounds. At 1.50am the police van holding the suspect leaves the scene and heads towards Croydon Custody Centre.

It is unclear whether he was searched or handcuffed at the scene, but he did not appear to be behaving aggressively and seemed to cooperate with the officers. Officers were manning the tower block yesterday afternoon, where a blue Peugeot and silver Vauxhall Corsa were seen inside the cordon and a stairwell next to the apartments has been taped off.

The force confirmed a gun was recovered from the custody suite where Mr Ratana was shot and two addresses – one in Norbury, London, and another on Park Road, Banstead, in Surrey – were at the centre of a major police investigation. Scotland Yard is under mounting pressure to explain how the suspect managed to apparently conceal the revolver down his trousers and then open fire on the veteran officer from New Zealand while in handcuffs. Sources said officers failed to find the suspect’s gun as it had been well hidden and would have been recovered only with an intimate strip search and body cavity check.