Man kills father, son over WiFi password in Karachi

KARACHI: In a heinous turn of events, a resident of Quaidabad area of Karachi shot at a father and son over alleged theft of his WiFi password.

According to details, a man named Qasim undertook the callous act over a fight with a father and his son that took place over one and a half month.

The victims, Farooq and his younger son, Haris were threatened by Qasim over alleged theft of his WiFi password and internet service.

Relatives of the deceased father and son narrate that a case was registered against Qasim for issuing life threats of a serious nature to Adnan who was another of Farooq’s son and a brother of the murdered Haris. After the case was registered, Qasim had gone into hiding.

Haris was a graduation student in Karachi University while his father, Farooq worked at a Steel Mill.

