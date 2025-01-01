Man missing after reported shark attack off Israel’s coast

HADERA, Israel (AFP): Israeli police have been searching for a man reported missing following a suspected shark attack off the country’s Mediterranean coast, the force said on Tuesday.

Shark attacks have not been reported in Israel for decades.

Police spokesman Aryeh Doron said that “several findings have been sent for examination,” without specifying the nature of the recovered evidence.

Search operations continued Tuesday in the southeastern Mediterranean, near the area of the central city of Hadera where the swimmer had disappeared.

“The search area is very large, very complex, especially due to the danger posed by diving near sharks,” said Doron Elmashali, commander of the fire and rescue unit involved in the operation.

He said underwater cameras were being used in the operation.

Emergency organizations Magen David Adom and Zaka on Monday said they had been informed of a man’s disappearance off the coast near Hadera, after witnesses said he had been attacked by a shark.

An AFP journalist at the site saw shark silhouettes with dorsal fins breaking through the water’s surface.

Israeli media have broadcast several videos in recent days showing sharks swimming near bathers, including children. One video appears to show a swimmer being attacked.

Police said Tuesday that a ban on entering the sea along large stretches of the coast would remain in effect.

Shark attacks in the calm waters of the Mediterranean are rare, but shark sightings, particularly off the coast of Hadera, are well documented, as dozens are known to gather near the local power station in winter months.

The plant uses sea water to cool its turbines, then discharges the warm water which is believed to attract sandbar and dusky sharks.

Although these species can grow to several meters in length, they are generally not aggressive toward humans.

The seasonal shark population off Hadera has increased in recent years, likely due to the expansion of the power plant and the implementation of legislation prohibiting their capture.

The Israeli Nature and Parks Authority and the Israeli diving association have issued warnings urging divers drawn by the presence of the sharks not to approach them.