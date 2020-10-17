Man shouts Allahu Akbar, beheads Paris teacher for showing cartoons of the Prophet in class

F.P Report

PARIS: Horrific incident occurred in North of Paris when a parent was seen shouting Allahu Akbar. At instance he was shot dead by the French police on doubt of wearing an explosive vest. He was suspected of beheading a school teacher with a knife.

Sources have informed news agencies that, the victim was a school teacher who had enraged parents by displaying cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to students. The whole situation led to a furious parent that confronted teacher with a kitchen knife, resulting in beheading him.

In addition to this, French anti-terror prosecutors confirmed they were probing into an an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris. The investigative sources have revealed that the body of decapitated man was found at around 5.30 in the afternoon. When the investigative team reached the crime spot, suspect man was still present on location where he threatened people with his weapons.

Anti-terrorist prosecutors immediately became investigating the incident, said the source, who said the attacker was being viewed as a ‘suspected terrorist’. According to the local news agencies, the victim had recently given a lesson to his students on freedom of expression and had shown the caricatures of Muhammad. The French Media channels are propagating it to be an act of terror, related to the cartoons of the prophet Muhammad published by Charlie Hebdo.

It is being said that the mysterious killer then fled to the close by town known as “Eragny-sur-Oise”. This town is around two miles away, where he refused to surrender. When he ran away, he was waving his gun into the air while giving life threats to the police officers.

Later, after around 10 shots , he was shot dead by police.

According to the French police officers, the went on spot of crime in time and rushed to the scene after the alarm was raising, and watched the killer running away, towards Eragny. By 7pm, the scene of the suspected murder, and the scene where the killer was himself gunned down, had been sealed off, said the police officers.

In addition to this, the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was making his way to the scene of the attack, said a spokesman for his ministry, who also confirmed as a terrorist enquiry.

The attack being linked to the a terrorism enquiry being launched in Paris last month after two news agency staff were stabbed outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo.

Charlie Hebdo magazine staff members were murdred in 2015 after publishing cartoons mocking the Prophet and hurting the sentiments of the whole Muslim community. After the publication there was outrage among Muslim majority countries. Persons who are being trialed are aged between 29 to 68. The sources say, they are charges with providing logistics to the terrorists, including cash, weapons and vehicles. Paris-born brothers ‘Said and Cherif Kouachi’ murdered 12 people in the Charlie Hebdo offices using Kalashnikovs. After the attack they escaped in a stolen car but were chased and killed by French police.

A third terrorist, Amedy Coulibaly, gunned down four shoppers in a kosher supermarket and a policewoman during three days of carnage before he too was killed. Charlie Hebdo now produces its magazine from a top secret location, and in September re-published the controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed which had aggravated fury in the Muslim world.