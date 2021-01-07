Man Utd must learn from semi-final pain, says Pogba

LONDON (Agencies): Paul Pogba says Manchester United are on the right track but they must learn from a series of disappointing semi-final defeats if they are to return to winning trophies.

For the fourth time in the past two seasons, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were eliminated from a cup competition in the last four as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

“Of course (it is disappointing) because it’s not the first one as well against City at home,” Pogba said. United also bowed out at the same stage of the competition to Pep Guardiola’s men last season.

“Details make the difference all the time and when it’s big games like this, details, set-piece and we lost on this. “We have to learn. We have to learn because it’s not the first time.”

Unlike last season, though, United are mounting a Premier League title challenge. They are level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table with a game in hand. The Red Devils have not won the league since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 and they last won silverware in 2017.

“The club is built on winning and on big things, so that’s all we want to get — the big stuff,” added Pogba. “We’re improving, we’re improving in the league and, even if we lost in the semi-final, we’re still going far in it and that’s what we want.

“But now it’s, like I said, details. It’s good to improve but you have to go to the next step now. All of us.”