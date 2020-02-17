Man who last saw missing SSP claims he murdered ex-AAG over business rivalry

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Missing Lahore Senior Superintendant Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel’s friend, who was the one who saw him last, said on Monday that he murdered former Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Shahbaz Tatla over business rivalry.

The News had reported that Adeel, who is Battalion Commander-I at the Punjab Constabulary in Lahore, and his friend, Tatla, were kidnapped under mysterious circumstances a couple of days ago in Lahore.

However, in a statement to police, Adeel’s friend Bhatti revealed that the Lahore cop had killed the former AAG over business rivalry. He confirmed in his statement to the police that Adeel called Tatla to a mutually agreed place where he strangled him to death. He disposed off Tatla’s body by throwing it in a drum full of acid.

Bhatti was taken into custody by police after he was identified from a CCTV footage. Police had recovered Adeel’s car from Johar Town. In the CCTV footage, Bhattti was seen sitting beside the Lahore SSP.

SSP Adeel and his friend Tatla were reportedly very close and used to frequent social gatherings together, The News claimed. Both of them belonged to Narowal.