Manchhar Lake’s water drops five feet below capacity level

JAMSHORO (INP): The water level in Manchhar Lake has dropped to RL 118, though floodwater still exerting pressure in several union councils on Monday.

The water has dropped to five feet below the lake’s capacity level of RL 123, according to sources. Floodwater maintaining pressure at union councils Wahar, Jaffarabad, Bubak and Channa. Around 80 percent of houses have razed to ground in flooding and people waiting for government relief to restart their lives. Jamshoro district administration has claimed to run boat service for local people stranded in floodwater. Though, the government run boats are conspicuous for their absence. The district administration has claimed running 150 boats in taluka Sehwan and spending 5000 rupees and providing 10 litre fuel daily to each boat. A daily bill of 7,50,000 rupees being claimed for 150 boats, sources said. “Not a single district administration-run boat being seen in the area”, flood affected persons claim.

Flood victims also protested in front of the deputy commissioner’s camp office at Sehwan, over non provision of ration items to them. “Administration officials distributing ration to their favorite persons,” protesters claimed. They also demanded of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the relief items unavailability to flood affected people.

Sindh Irrigation Department on Tuesday said that daily 1.5 Lac cusecs water being discharged into Indus River from Manchhar Lake. Manchhar Lake, spreading over Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh, is the largest freshwater reservoir in Pakistan. The lake is at the centre of flooding in Sindh’s districts on the right bank of the Indus River. The water of flash floods from Kheerthar Range has drowned the area and changed it into a huge lake, as it could not found way out to enter into the Indus, owing to flooding in the river.

Meanwhile, Indus River has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage, according to the water record shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Monday. The water level in the river in upstream barrages on Indus has already dropped to normal flow. Water inflow at Kotri Barrage has been 2,10,200 cusecs and outflow has been 1,79,400 cusecs.

Floodwater level has dropped in several areas of Kotri, which were submerged owing to high flood in the river. People evacuated from the area have returned to their homes as the water level dropped in the river. Twin menace of flash floods generated from unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

A huge lake has been created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province. As the flooding in Indus River going down, the rainwater standing in the submerged area getting passage to discharge into the river. The water inflow in river at Guddu Barrage has been 72,500 cusecs and outflow of water 56,800 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 66,700 cusecs and outflow 57,500 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow and outflow 78,000 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Jinnah Barrage Kalabagh has been 101,500 cusecs and outflow of water 93,500 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 106,100 cusecs and outflow 85,500 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 85,100 cusecs and outflow of water 63,800 cusecs.

