Mandviwala’s indictment postponed

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed the indictment of former de-puty chairman senate Sale-em Mandviwala and other accused till June 10, in Kidney Hills corruption reference.

The charges couldn’t be framed against the accused this day due to the incomplete attendance.

AC-I Judge Bashir heard the graft reference against former deputy chairman senate and other co-accused filed by NAB. Accused Saleem Mandviw-ala and Ijaz Haroon appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Qasim Abb-asi produced the medical report of a co-accused Ab-dul Qadir before the judge and prayed the court to in-dict the accused through video link.

He said that Mandviwala’s alleged front man Abdul Qadir had gone through a surgery recently and couldn’t be able to appear before court.