Manhood doesn’t means to harass wife in court: PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice Shakeel Ahmad remarked that court shall not allowed harassing of woman and added that manhood does not means to drag and harass your wife in court while imposed Rs20 thousand fine on petitioner Adnan, on Wednesday.

The observation was passed during hearing of writ petition filed by Adnan resident of Swabi seeking to allow his witness for recording statement before Family’s court because the court has turndown petitioner’s plea while also requested for allowing amendments in main petition.

However, Justice Shakeel Ahmad remarked that several opportunities were provided for produces witnesses and added that it this court cannot allows any amendments in main petitions while added that it’s neither acceptable nor justifiable for man to drag and harass his wife in courts.

The divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal has imposed penalty of Rs20 thousand on the petitioner and directed to provide fine to his wife and accepted writ petition with condition to produce witnesses before family’s court before 12 September otherwise previous judgment should be consider in place.

Moreover, PHC has turndown writ seeking amendments in main petition.