Mani is happy on int’l cricketers’ confirmation to visit Pakistan

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani is happy to see the response of international cricketers towards touring Pakistan as big names of cricket world have confirmed their visit to the country to play last matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

Mani while talking to the media in Lahore said that the cricket fans in Pakistan can’t wait to see their favorite international cricketers playing in their grounds. “I hope the arrival of such well-known cricketers in Pakistan will make sure the complete return of international cricket in the country very soon,” he said.

Mani, who is heading the task force set up by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the committee has made the report based on the general recommendations over each sport in Pakistan.

He was quick to add that their top advice in the report is to bring professionalism to every sports body in Pakistan which is the only reason to take sports back on the right track. “We were assigned to advise the government over sports issues and not to take any decision by own. What we were asked to do, we are doing that honestly,” said Mani who believes that the government will come up with some bold steps for the betterment of sports in Pakistan.

To a query about the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) administration, Mani said they have approached them to rope in their point of view over sports debacle in the country. “POA comes under International Olympic Confederation (IOC) so Pakistan’s government cannot bring any change into it,” Mani said. The PCB’s boss is confident that some good cricket opponents will visit Pakistan soon as they are in contact with Cricket South Africa (CSA) and England Cricket Board (ECB) to send their junior teams to Pakistan.

He was quick to add that they are still in touch with Cricket Australia (CA) and continuously trying to convince them for Pakistan’s tour. “We all want the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and for that PCB is making every possible effort,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that CA turned down PCB’s proposal to send their team to Pakistan to play two One Day Internationals off five-ODI scheduled in March.