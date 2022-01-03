Manifesto of US Capitol Police

Head of US Capitol Police, Thomas Manger, has told the media that the reforms have made the Police force better equipped to deal with an attack like the Capitol riots on January 6 last year. According to Manger, currently shortage of about 400 Police officers is a critical issue being faced by the department because academy classes are stopped after the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Manger said that improvements have been made after criticisms were raised during and after the Capitol insurrection about the response to the violent attacks. Manger was of the view that after the recent legislation, the National Guard will be available to Capitol Police as reserve force in case of any contingency and would be a great source of strength to Capitol Police in critical situation.The Washington DC Capitol Police Force and other state LEAs including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Secret Service came under massive public criticism after Security failure on January 6, 2021. The US Lawmakers raised serious questions regarding Security arrangements of the US Supreme Institutions and federal government complexes, and capacity of the Police Force deputed for Security of the Capitol.Presently, USCP had made significant reforms in its structure, recruitment and training, improved its coordination and intelligence sharing with other LEAs and Intelligence Community. The agency had initiated a comprehensive training program for its officers including riot training, shoot/ no shoot protest handling, use of force, tactics, weapons and equipment handling and above all leadership training during an accident/ contingency.

The Capitol Police has also enhanced its role and established liaison offices of Dignitary Protection Division (DPD) in various states for liaison with regional LEAs regarding security of the members of the Congress. It also installed an update Surveillance system with the help of US Department of Defense to monitor and detect any threat activity in the vicinity of the Capitol Campus. Apparently, US Capitol Police had removed its shortcomings/ Security lapses and now better prepared to deal with the future challenges likely to pose by the supporters of any other self-proclaimed reformer of American nation.