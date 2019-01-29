Manikarnika earns Rs 26 crores on day two at box office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one star who isn’t afraid of taking the road less travelled. Her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi hit the theatres this Friday.

After a long struggle, the actress finally managed to release the film which she has also co-directed. Manikarnika is Kangana’s first outing as a director and she is being appreciated not just for her acting but also for her craft as a director. The film opened well at the box-office as it earned Rs 8.75 crores on the first day of its release. However, a mega jump was witnessed on the second day as the film raked in Rs 18.10 crore which is more than double of what it earned on day one.

The Republic Day holiday definitely worked wonders for this film. Now Manikarnika stands at a grand total of Rs 26.85 crore. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.